Blinn College Spring Enrollment Rebounding From The Pandemic

Spring enrollment at Blinn College is at its highest level since 2021.

Vice chancellor Becky McBride gave preliminary numbers during the February 21 board of trustees meeting.

The numbers are preliminary because enrollment continues for remaining spring classes until March 21.

Blinn’s headcount among high school students is the highest in at least six years. Headcount at the RELLIS campus is the highest in the five years Blinn has been there. And headcount in Bryan and Brenham is the highest since 2021.

McBride said recruiting efforts have included sending more than 430,000 thousand electronic messages…texts and e-mails…since last October to prospective and current Blinn students since last October.

McBride also reported Blinn achieved its highest enrollment ever during the winter minimester, where all classes are online.

