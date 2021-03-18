Blinn College Spring Enrollment Higher Than Planned While Down From Last Spring

Blinn College enrollment for the spring semester, while down from the year before, remains ahead of projections.

Click HERE to read and download the spring enrollment and housing report from the March 9, 2021 Blinn board of trustees meeting.

Vice chancellor Diane Lovell reminded the board of trustees during this month’s meeting that Blinn receives state money based on the number of class hours. What that was budgeted to take a 20 percent hit, the number of contact hours is down just under ten percent.

By headcount, Blinn’s overall spring numbers are down ten percent from the spring 2020 certified figures. The spring 2021 numbers are not final because Blinn is still enrolling for remaining four and eight week courses.

The Bryan campus, which had more than 10,000 students in the fall of 2018, is currently at 5,334 for the spring semester. That’s a decrease of more than 2,400.

The second highest number of Blinn students is online at 4,343. That’s a 75 percent increase from a year ago.

The third highest number is at RELLIS at 2,284. That’s a decrease of 152 students.

The fourth highest number is high school students at 1,631, which is a decrease of 92.

Blinn’s home campus in Brenham has the fifth most students at 1,533. That’s down 700 from last spring.

Dr. Lovell said the enrollment trend at Blinn is similar to two year colleges that are not located in major cities.

Click below for comments from Diane Lovell during the March 9, 2021 Blinn board of trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College spring 2021 enrollment better than expected but less than a year ago” on Spreaker.