Blinn College Sets Tuition And Fee Schedules For The 2023-24 School Year Without Knowing How Much State Funding Will Be Received

Blinn College trustees set the tuition and fee schedule for the 2023-24 school year without knowing how much money will come from the state.

Trustees learned during this week’s meeting that Blinn’s state appropriation would drop by more than $364,000 dollars under the current formula.

Chancellor Mary Hensley says state lawmakers will consider a whole new funding structure for two year colleges.

Vice chancellor Leighton Schubert says House bill eight features several funding scenarios.

Blinn students will pay more next year. Tuition increases by two dollars a credit hour for in and out of district students and by one dollar per hour for non-resident students. Fees for all students will increase by two dollars per credit hour.

A Blinn news release cited that the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s CollegeForAllTexans.com website showed that Blinn’s current tuition and general fee rates save students 39.6% compared to the average state university. Blinn students also have access to more than 300 endowed scholarships.

Click HERE to read and download Blinn tuition and fee information from the March 6, 2023 trustees meeting.

