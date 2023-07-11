Blinn College Enrollment Continues To Rebound From The Pandemic

Blinn College enrollment during the spring semester came within 1,400 of matching the spring 2020 semester, which was the first semester of the pandemic.

Vice chancellor Becky McBride reported during the June 20 board of trustees meeting that out of the total increase of 518 students, 234 were high school students taking dual credit classes.

Blinn’s home campus in Brenham had an increase of 146 students compared with the spring of 2022, the RELLIS campus had 92 more students, and the increase on the Bryan campus was 41. And there were 146 more students on Blinn’s home campus in Brenham.

Other takeaways from the spring enrollment report included Blinn students taking more credit hours and as expected, enrollment in online classes continues to decline as students return to campus.

Dr. McBride’s enrollment report also included enrollment increases in Blinn’s May minimester and first summer session.

Click HERE to read and download the enrollment report that was shared during the June 20, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Becky McBride during the June 20, 2023 Blinn trustees meeting.