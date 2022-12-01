Blinn College Administrators Share Legislative Priorities With The Board Of Trustees

Blinn College trustees received an update during their November meeting about priorities when the legislature returns in January.

Executive vice chancellor Leighton Schubert says there may be a change in distributing state funding, which accounts for one-fourth of Blinn’s income. The change may be the result of a possible recommendation from the Texas commission on community college finance.

Schubert says the possible change of funding based on student outcomes instead of the number of contact hours will be good for Blinn.

Another legislative priority is Blinn’s possible expansion into western Harris County.

And Blinn trustees were given legislative priorities from the state community college association. That list includes expanding partnerships between colleges and private employers for paid work based learning opportunities.

