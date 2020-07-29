Bjork: Texas A&M Football Will Not Move Up Season Opener

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will not move up its Sep. 5th season opener against Abilene Christian, despite the NCAA allowing them to do so.

Bjork was responding to a Tweet from KAGS-TV Sports Director Justin Woodard.

Not on the table for us….. — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) July 29, 2020

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee announced Tuesday that it will allow all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29. The association confirmed that the football oversight committee had requested a blanket waiver to permit any school to push up the start of its season to the so-called Week Zero.

The official start of the season had been Labor Day weekend, with a few games scheduled for Aug. 29. That was before the coronavirus pandemic put the season in peril and schedules were remade to deal with potential disruptions of COVID-19.

Some schools and conferences are working on delaying the start of their football seasons while others are trying to get a head start. Kansas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 have both recently moved up their opening games against FCS opponents to Aug. 29.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story