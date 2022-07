The Big 10 has voted to add USC and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024.

The Trojans have been members of the Pac-12 since 1922 while the Bruins joined in 1928.

Their additions would give the Big 10 sixteen teams, and stretch its geographic footprint from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

It would also match the same number of teams as the new look SEC, which is set to add Texas and Oklahoma.