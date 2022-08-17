Becerra Named to Preseason Freshman Best XI

Story by Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M rookie midfielder Sydney Becerra was selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Preseason Freshman Best XI.

Becerra arrives in Aggieland after a prolific club and prep playing career.

The Flower Mound, Texas, native has been active with the US Soccer youth national teams, including an invitation to the US Soccer U18 Women’s National Team virtual camp in 2021. She took part in U16 Girls National Team training sessions in 2019 and 2020.

Becerra blossomed at Solar Soccer Club, pacing the team to a third-place finish at the ECNL national championship and a first-place finish in the league in 2021. She garnered All-ECNL Texas U17 First Team recognition for her effort.

She played one season at Flower Mound High School, guiding the Jaguars to a 23-1-2 record and a Texas Class A state title in 2020-21. Becerra was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020-21, in addition earning All-State First Team, District 6-6A Most Valuable Player, All-District 6-6A First Team and UIL Soccer Class 6A All-Tournament Team.

The Aggies open the regular season on Thursday, August 18 when they travel to South Carolina for a 6 p.m. match against Clemson. The Maroon & White make their 2022 Ellis Field debut on Sunday, August 21 with a 6 p.m. match against McNeese.