BCHD’s Health Equity Team Hosts COVID Focus Groups

The Brazos County Health District has created a Health Equity Team. Its members are hosting focus groups to discuss health equity and disparities related to pandemic information in the community.

Felicia Benford, Team Coordinator, says next week they want to hear from residents from the 77803 and 77840 zip codes, which were identified as having a large number of coronavirus cases.

“We identified those two zip codes to see if the vaccination was available to them or if it was not available to them due to transportation, lack of knowledge, or other reasons behind that,” says Benford.

Benford says people are still leery of the vaccine and don’t know who to trust because they are getting so much information from different sources.

“There is still more work that needs to be done. I think there are still people who have not been vaccinated because of miscommunication. Some people need to be talked to one-on-one,” said Benford.

Two focus group meetings will be held Wednesday, October 13th starting at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the health district’s classroom.

Contact the health district for more information.

