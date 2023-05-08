Baylor Scott & White Health Groundbreaking On New College Station Medical Office Building

Construction starts before the end of the month on a second Baylor Scott & White (BSW) medical office building on the campus of its College Station hospital.

The 100,000 square foot facility will host at least 20 physicians and nearly 100 non physician positions.

BSW College Station region president Jason Jennings told WTAW News before last week’s ceremonial groundbreaking that the building will include a clinic, an expanded sleep center, and a surgery center for patients that do not require a hospital stay.

The clinic which will house specialties including gastroenterology, nephrology, rheumatology, allergies, and infectious diseases.

The clinic is expected to open in the winter of 2025.

Click below for comments from Jason Jennings, recorded March 6, 2023 during a visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Additional information from Baylor Scott & White Health:

The MOB will also include: An expanded sleep center, Therapy services including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, Lab, Ambulatory surgical center, a facility where surgeries that do not require a hospital stay are performed, and Shell spaces for future growth.

Statement from Dr. Bill Rayburn, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White College Station Region: “We’ve all seen how much Brazos County has grown in the past few years and this rapid population growth continues to fuel demand for healthcare services. In fact, we have more than doubled the number of patients visiting our hospitals and clinics in Bryan/College Station in the last 5 years. The groundbreaking we celebrate today and the services this expansion will bring is true to our Vision, Empowering you to live well. We believe this community should be able to access care when and where you want it—right here in College Station. This is an important investment in the health and well-being of our community, and I am thrilled we get to celebrate it together today.”

Statement from Jason Jennings, president, Baylor Scott & White – College Station Region: “We are proud of our history in the College Station community and are grateful to have served patients in the region for over 35 years.”