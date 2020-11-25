Baylor Men’s Basketball Pushes Back Season Opener (Again)

No. 2 Baylor has pushed back the start of its men’s basketball season even further with the cancellation of Sunday’s game at Seton Hall. Baylor said

Tuesday that it was a mutual agreement between the schools to cancel the Big 12/Big East Battle matchup. The Bears had originally been scheduled to start the season Wednesday night against No. 18 Arizona State, and then play No. 3 Villanova or Boston College on Thanksgiving Day in Connecticut. Baylor didn’t make that trip after head coach Scott Drew revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19.