Some big men’s college basketball games Monday night.

James Akinjo and Adam Flagler each scored 19 points to lead No. 3 Baylor past No. 21 Texas, 68-61 in Austin.

Meanwhile, Davion Warren put up 23 as 12th ranked Texas Tech bested Kansas State, 73-68 in Lubbock.

Elsewhere, No. 17 UCLA got the better of Washington, 77-66 and 24th ranked Iowa blew past Northwestern, 82-61.