Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament Making Possible Location Change

September 14, 2020 Zach Taylor
WTAW 1620 Aggie Basketball

The Battle 4 Atlantis college men’s basketball tournament may be moving.

CBS insider Jon Rothstein reports the Thanksgiving week event, which usually takes place in the Bahamas, will now be played at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota at a date and time to be determined.

This year’s field includes Texas A&M, along with Duke, West Virignia, Memphis and Ohio State, among others.