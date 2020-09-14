Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament Making Possible Location Change

The Battle 4 Atlantis college men’s basketball tournament may be moving.

CBS insider Jon Rothstein reports the Thanksgiving week event, which usually takes place in the Bahamas, will now be played at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota at a date and time to be determined.

Sources: The 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota. Dates are TBD. Field includes Duke, West Virginia, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton, and Wichita State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 14, 2020

This year’s field includes Texas A&M, along with Duke, West Virignia, Memphis and Ohio State, among others.