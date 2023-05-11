Basketball Adds Transfer Eli Lawrence to 2023-24 Roster

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bolstered its 2023-24 roster with the addition of gradate transfer Eli Lawrence, who earned second-team All-Conference USA honors as a senior at Middle Tennessee last season. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences last week and has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Lawrence, from Atlanta, Georgia, led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 12.2 points per game while producing career-highs in assists (44), field goal percentage (.421), 3-point percentage (.340) and free throw percentage (.816) last year.

“Eli is a great addition to our program and the Texas A&M community,” Director of Basketball Operations Vince Walden said. “His character, skillset and experience are what we were looking to add to our roster. Eli’s versatility will be a perfect fit in Buzz Williams’ system. His ability to guard multiple positions defensively and his offensive skill set will allow him to make an immediate impact on the court. We are thankful to have Eli as an Aggie!”

He produced 10 or more points in 22 games and hit the 20-point level four times in 2022-23 with a season-high of 21 points in games at Western Kentucky, at Rice and Chattanooga. He logged a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in a home victory over WKU. In the Blue Raiders’ win over NCAA Tournament semifinalist Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16, Lawrence scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds and chipped in MT’s final three points via free throws in the four-point win (74-70).

In four seasons at MTSU, Lawrence scored 1,075 points and grabbed 439 rebounds with 121 assists and 112 steals in 120 career games. He started 71 games, including 68 of the last 69 games he appeared. He scored a career-high 27 points while connecting on 7-of-9 3-point attempts as a freshman against UTSA in 2019-20.

Lawrence was a standout high school player at Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta where he was coached by Omari Forts. He averaged over 22 points and 10 rebounds for his prep career, and he earned first-team all-region honors and second-team all-state recognition as a senior.