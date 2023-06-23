Barker Earns Spot on 2023 USA Basketball AmeriCup Team

Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was selected to the 2023 USA Basketball AmeriCup Team, the organization announced Thursday.

Barker was one of five finalists competing for the final four roster spots for the AmeriCup squad this week at training camp. Of the 12 team members, Barker is one of just three players under the age of 20.

The 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup is set to take place July 1-9 in León, Mexico. The United States will face Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Venezuela as part of Group A. The U.S. opens pool play against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2 and Brazil on July 4. The USA closes pool play facing Cuba on July 5.

Barker won gold at the 2019 U16 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and in 2021 at the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup. The Marietta, Georgia, native also took part in the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team Trials.

In her first collegiate season, the Aggie was the lone freshman in the SEC to lead her team in scoring (12.7). She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, despite missing 10 games due to injury, and won conference player of the week twice.

In her return game from injury, Barker scored a career-high 24 points and went 10-of-11 from the field to help vault her team to victory over Georgia, 75-73. In the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, the 6-4 forward poured in 22 points and hauled in 10 boards against Ole Miss.

2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team Members

Janiah Barker

Lauren Betts

Chance Gray

Abbey Hsu

Rickea Jackson

Raven Johnson

Deja Kelly

Rayah Marshall

Charisma Osborne

Laila Phelia

Angel Reese

Jewel Spear