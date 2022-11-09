Baker to Return as Astros Manager in 2023

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has signed a one-year contract to remain with the team next season.

The 73-year-old Baker earned his first World Series championship in his 25th season as a manager when the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games last Saturday.

The contracts of general manager James Click and Baker expired at season’s end, but Click’s has not yet been renewed. Click said Tuesday night he was having discussions about his future with team owner Jim Crane.

Story courtesy of Associated Press