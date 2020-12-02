B/CS Salvation Army Still Needs People To Adopt Angel Tree Recipients And Fill Holiday Volunteer Opportunities

This podcast is an update of the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army Christmas campaign with commanding officer Lt. Tim Israel and WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Additional information from the B/CS Salvation Army:

With December upon us, we are in crunch time for Angel Tree…the deadline to return gifts is less than two weeks away (Saturday, December 12th).

1. There are still more than 1,000 Angels that need to be adopted and shopped for before December 12th.

2. The Salvation Army NEEDS volunteers! Those opportunities includes:

• Help at the Angel Tree table at Post Oak mall.

• Help sort and organize gifts in the warehouse.

• Help on Angel Tree distribution days, which are December 16th and 17th.

• Ring a bell at a Salvation Army Red Kettle. Many shifts and locations are available.

Adopt Angels and sign up for volunteer opportunities online at SalvationArmyBCS.org.

