B/CS Salvation Army Extends Angel Tree Deadline Because More Children Need To Be Adopted And More Gifts Need To Be Turned In

The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army extends the Angel Tree deadline to Monday (December 11).

Captain Luis Villanueva says as of Thursday morning, 600 children have not been adopted. And those who have adopted 1,200 children have not turned in their gifts.

Angel Tree tags can be picked up at any of the three Blue Baker restaurants in College Station.

You can CLICK HERE to select an angel online.

If you want to let the Salvation Army do the shopping, donate any amount by texting the word DONATE to WTAW at 979-695-1620. You will receive a link to make an online contribution.

Those who have adopted from an Angel Tree can drop off their gifts at the Salvation Army’s Santa Warehouse location, which is in Bryan at the former Gold’s Gym in the Tejas Center at Texas and Villa Maria. Santa Warehouse hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Click below to hear comments from Luis Villanueva, visiting with WTAW’s Sean Burnett on The Infomaniacs, December 7, 2023.

Listen to “B/CS Salvation Army extends Angel Tree deadline because more children need to be adopted & more gifts need to be turned in” on Spreaker.