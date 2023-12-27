B/CS Salvation Army Announces Mayor’s Ring Off Winner & When To Apply For Rent And Utility Assistance

The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army has announced on its Facebook page that the winner of this year’s mayor red kettle ring off is Bryan’s Bobby Gutierrez. There was no information on how much was raised by Gutierrez and College Station mayor John Nichols in person and online. This year’s red kettle goal for year round assistance was $200,000 dollars. The grand total has not been announced.

The B/CS Salvation Army has also announced that Brazos County residents interested in applying for rent and utility assistance can be done in person next Tuesday morning (January 2) from 9 until 11. There are a number of instructions for applicants to follow and there is no guarantee of receiving assistance. Details are on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.