B/CS MPO Project Update From The Chamber Of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference

The 2022 Bryan/College chamber of commerce economic outlook conference included a local transportation update from the director of the B/CS metropolitan planning organization.

Rudge reported the latest changes to the upcoming expansion of Highway 6 in Bryan and College Station includes awarding one construction contract for both phases and moving the exit ramp from the northbound freeway to Texas Avenue in College Station from the left to the right side.

Rudge also had updates about two major projects affecting traffic around Texas A&M. Funding is still being sought for a new interchange at Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive. And plans have been scaled back for changing University from South College to Wellborn Road. Instead of a tunnel for thru traffic on University between Wellborn and Texas, Rudge said the current concept is for tunnels similar to Wellborn Road near Kyle Field.

