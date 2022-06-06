Changes in how the 2020 census is being administered is bad news in the twin cities.

The mayors of Bryan/College Station and a Brazos County commissioner heard an update as members of the policy board of the Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization (MPO).

MPO director Dan Rudge said that the official 2020 population numbers are locked in.

Rudge said if any appeals are won, those numbers will be reflected in yearly estimates and not the official 2020 total.

Rudge also said that a census formula that could have qualified for Brazos County to receive an additional $5 million dollars of transportation funding has changed for the worst.

Instead of an overall headcount of 200,000, which Brazos County has exceeded with 204,000, Rudge says the census bureau will requires that that the 200,000 figure come from specific urban areas.

Rudge says the number of urban residents in Brazos County as defined by the census will not be known until next year.

Click below for comments from the June 1, 2022 meeting of the B/CS MPO policy board.

Listen to “B/CS metropolitan planning organization policy board gets a troublesome census update” on Spreaker.