B/CS Junior League’s 20th “Stuff The Bus” School Supply Drive Starts Wednesday

Wednesday marks the start of the 20th year of the Bryan/College Station Junior League’s Stuff The Bus school supply drive.

The junior league’s Hayley Harrison says more than 100 members have been part of the planning and execution of what will be a socially distanced event.

Last year, the event provided more than $100,000 dollars of school supplies to elementary and intermediate grade students in Bryan and College Station ISD.

Drop off school supplies between five and eight p.m. at specific Blue Baker locations….Wednesday at Mills Circle, Thursday at Blue Baker on Dominik, and Friday at Blue Baker on University.

There are three additional ways to be a part of the Stuff the Bus school supply drive:

● Scan their QR Code on the Stuff the Bus donation tear pads at participating business locations to give a monetary donation. The QR Code will be live until August 31.

● Make a monetary donation to Stuff the Bus school supply drive at the Junior League’s website, which is www.jlbcs.org/make-a-donation.

● Buy Stuff the Bus cookies at all three Blue Baker locations. All proceeds go to JLBCS to support the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

