B/CS Home Healthcare Coalition Distributes Food Baskets To Patients And Their Families

The Bryan/College Station Healthcare Coalition, for the fifth year, provided food baskets to home health patients and their families.

33 food baskets were put together by representatives of Visiting Angels Home Care Services, Bluebonnet Place, All Heart Placement Services, Encompass Health and Rehab, Amarillo National Bank, Caring Transitions, Broadmoor Place and Sotera Home Health.

Claudia Massie of the College Station Visiting Angels office in College Station said baskets went to each local home health agency in the Bryan/College Station area. Massie also said a $25 dollar H-E-B gift card was part of each basket, courtesy of state senator Charles Schwertner.

Photos of the food basket event are courtesy of Claudia Massey.