Carl Orozco, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity‘s Development Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the upcoming Tees for Keys golf tournament fundraiser, the pandemic’s impact on volunteerism and donations, the COVID-19 Resiliency Fund, ReStore, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, August 31, 2020.

