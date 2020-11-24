B/CS Chamber Hosts Annual Ag Breakfast With Pandemic Adjustments

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce annual agriculture breakfast took place Tuesday morning with some changes due to the pandemic.

Chamber president Glen Brewer says instead of 20 years of local producers preparing and serving breakfast, there was a generous and anonymous donation to provide catering.

What stayed the same, was the presentation of two awards from the chamber’s agribusiness council.

The annual agribusiness award to J. Cody’s steaks and BBQ. And the agricultural impact award went to congressman Bill Flores.

