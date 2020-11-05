B/CS Businessowners Asked To Fill Out Texas A&M Pandemic Survey

For the second time during the pandemic, Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center is asking local businessowners how they are faring.

A partner in the project is the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber president Glen Brewer, speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, says Friday is the deadline for the second pandemic business impact survey.

Brewer says those who did not participate in the first survey are invited to participate in the second survey.

Click HERE to be directed to the results of the first survey.

Click HERE to be directed to the second survey.

Click below for comments from Glen Brewer:

Additional information from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce:

We thank those of you who responded to the first survey and invite you to participate in this follow-up survey.

If you did not fill out the first survey, you are also invited to participate in this second survey. All responses are valuable.

This survey will provide an important update of how our community’s local businesses are faring during the pandemic.

The overall survey results will be made available at perc.tamu.edu and will be announced through the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. The results will also be shared with local leaders. The survey will take approximately 5 to 7 minutes to complete.

Please limit responses to one respondent per establishment.