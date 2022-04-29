B-C-S Spring Parade Of Homes Being Held The Next Two Weekends

Saturday begins the first of two weekends of the spring parade of homes by the Greater Brazos Valley homebuilders association.

The association’s past president, Jimmy Pittman, says you can see 27 homes in size from 1,500 to 4,400 square feet.

Home prices range from $310,000 to $1.1 million dollars.

Pittman says a portion of ticket proceeds go to Ronald McDonald charities.

