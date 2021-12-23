Austin Man Admits To Possessing More Than Two Pounds Of Meth In College Station in 2018

An Austin man arrested twice by College Station police in the summer of 2018 for possessing a total of more than two pounds of methamphetamine enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

36 year old Christopher Cummings, who signed the agreement October 6, was booked in the Brazos County jail December 14 to start a 15 year sentence. He was also fined $1,000 dollars.

Prosecutors dropped an enhanced charge that Cummings was arrested in a drug free zone.

The agreement means Cummings can not appeal the punishment.