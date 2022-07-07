Austin Based Developer Breaks Ground On Second Student Housing Building In The Northgate District

An Austin based developer announces a groundbreaking on a second student housing project in the Northgate district.

A news release from the company called Parallel says a yet to be named 750 bed building at 401 First Street, which is the corner of First and Louise, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

Construction continues at what is being called “Rev”, an 802 bed building at 315 College Main, which is supposed to open in August of next year.

Additional information from Parallel:

Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, has broken ground on a 750-bed property at 401 First Street that will serve students attending Texas A&M University and marking the firm’s second recent development in College Station.

The project at 401 First Street will offer a mix of unit types with an emphasis on studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The property will provide its residents with a modern, well-amenitized property focused on community and academics and is expected to open for the fall 2024 semester. Amenities will include a full-service smart market, influencer room, gaming lounge, dog park, walkup townhomes, pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, outdoor study area, outdoor gaming, yoga room, fitness room, community spaces with multiple study areas, including conference rooms and pods, and a sky lounge overlooking Texas A&M and Northgate.

“Parallel is excited to break ground on its second project in Northgate near the A&M campus,” said Kristen Penrod, principal at Parallel. “This project will provide a varied unit mix with a focus on living and learning near a campus that is projecting continued enrollment growth. Parallel looks forward to being able to provide A&M students with a highly amenitized, purposefully built product in the Northgate area.”

The company spent a lot of time researching the College Station market in depth to be able to create a community that caters to what the next generation of students want for housing in Northgate. The result is a community focused on academic success with multiple unit options for students, ranging from studios and one-bedroom units all the way up to a walkup six-bedroom, two-story townhome unit.