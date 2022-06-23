Attempted Traffic Stop By A Franklin Police Officer Leads To A Chase, Crash, And Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A crash north of Bryan and north of OSR Wednesday morning involved a car being chased by Franklin police.

The crash ended on Highway 6 near the Campbell’s Creek bridge when DPS reports the southbound car attempted a U-turn and crashed into the northbound ditch.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a self inflicted gunshot wound. The passenger was not hurt.

Thanks to a WTAW listener for notifying us of a post on the Franklin police Facebook page, where chief Terry Thibodeaux stated that the driver was wanted in Arkansas for capital murder and attempted capital murder.

Thibodeaux stated that after the crash, the driver got out and shot himself in the head.

Life saving measures were performed by law enforcement at the scene until an ambulance took the driver to the hospital.

The passenger was interviewed by Franklin police then she was released.

The chase began after a Franklin officer wanted to stop the car for speeding.