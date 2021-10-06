Attempted Second Theft Of Pickup That Was Stolen Last Month Results In A Total Of Three Arrests

A College Station man was able to prevent his pickup from being stolen for the second time in three weeks.

According to the College Station police arrest report, the getaway car that sounded like it had no muffler was stopped a few minutes after driving away from the crime scene.

Then officers listened to phone calls recorded from the Brazos County jail where the man accused of stealing the truck the first time told two men where to find the truck, steal it, and sell it for enough money to post his bond.

The man accused of stealing the truck the first time, 19 year old Jack McClain of College Station, remained in jail Wednesday afternoon from the theft on September 14 and a criminal mischief case from September 6.

Arrested for the unsuccessful theft last Sunday afternoon on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle were 19 year old Brandon Harris and 20 year old Cody Kraus of College Station. Kraus is out of jail after posting bond, while Harris remained in jail Wednesday afternoon.