Astros closer Ryan Pressley was touched up for four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the New York Yankees walked off against Houston Thursday night, 7-6 in The Bronx.

Aaron Hicks kicked off the rally with a three-run homer and Aaron Judge delivered the death blow with a game-winning single.

The ‘Stros (43-26) will look to get back in the win column Friday when they visit the Yanks (52-18) again at 6:05 p.m.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.