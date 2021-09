Jake Cronenworth smacked a solo home run in the ninth and the San Diego Padres walked off against the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon, 4-3.

Houston had fought back to tie it up in the seventh with solo shots from Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa.

With the loss, the ‘Stros drop two of three in the series, but still hold a 4.5 game lead over Seattle in the American League West.

They’ll return home Monday night to host the Mariners at 6:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Gospel 97.3 FM.