HOUSTON, Texas – Yordan Alvarez drove in Mauricio Dubon on an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th and the Houston Astros walked off against the Seattle Mariners, 3-2.

The victory capped off a series win for Houston, which stretches its lead in the AL West to 12 games.

It will be back at home Monday to host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park.

First-pitch is at 7:10 p.m. with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.