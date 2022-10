NEW YORK CITY, New York – It will be the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge homered as New York downed Cleveland Tuesday afternoon, 5-1 in Game 5 of the ALDS.

It’ll be a quick turnaround, as the Yanks head to Houston Wednesday night to kick-off the ALCS.

First-pitch is at 6:37 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. Pre-game gets underway at 6:00 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.