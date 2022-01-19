Astros to Change Name of Sugar Land Minor League Affiliate

Major League Baseball is in a lockout, but that doesn’t mean teams aren’t still making changes.

The Houston Astros have announced that their Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Skeeters, will now be known as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

🚨 We’ve got 𝘽𝙄𝙂 news. 🚨 A new era of baseball is on its way to Sugar Land – and you’re invited! Be the first to see the new look of Sugar Land baseball at our Launch Party happening on January 29th here at @ConstellationEG Field! 🔗: https://t.co/3cSXyPm7OJ pic.twitter.com/M2PjK1WOmx — Sugar Land Skeeters (@SL_Skeeters) January 18, 2022

The team’s new uniforms and logo are set to be unveiled later this month.

Founded in 2012, Sugar Land spent the first nine seasons of existence in the independent leagues before being purchased by the Astros in 2020.