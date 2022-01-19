Astros to Change Name of Sugar Land Minor League Affiliate

January 19, 2022 Zach Taylor

Major League Baseball is in a lockout, but that doesn’t mean teams aren’t still making changes.

The Houston Astros have announced that their Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Skeeters, will now be known as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The team’s new uniforms and logo are set to be unveiled later this month.

Founded in 2012, Sugar Land spent the first nine seasons of existence in the independent leagues before being purchased by the Astros in 2020.