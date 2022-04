PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to rally past the Houston Astros Wednesday, 3-2.

With the bases loaded, Ketel Marte sent a fly ball into left, where it bounced off Chas McCormick’s glove and allowed the winning run to score.

Houston had taken its first lead in the top half of the inning on an Alex Bregman sacrifice fly.

With the loss, the ‘Stros fall to 4-2 on the year.