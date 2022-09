ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Houston Astros continued their winning ways last Tuesday, blanking the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-0 at Tropicana Field.

Jeremy Pena smacked a three-run homer and Christian Javier and five Houston relievers combined for the shutout.

The ‘Stros (98-51) go for the sweep today when they visit the Rays (82-66) again at 5:40 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.