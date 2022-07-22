Astros Roll Past Yankees in Double-Header; Rangers Shut Out Marlins

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros opened up the second half of their season with a bang Thursday, sweeping a double-header against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid park.

J.J. Matijevic hit a pinch-hit, bases loaded single in the bottom of the ninth as the ‘Stros walked-off in the opener, 3-2.

Houston was able to hold off a late New York rally in the nightcap, 7-5.

They turn around to visit the Seattle Mariners Friday at 9:10 p.m. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

MIAMI, Florida – The Texas Rangers were victorious Thursday, blanking the Miami Marlins, 8-0.

Adolis Garcia went deep and drove in three for Texas, which snapped a four-game losing skid.

The Rangers hit the road Friday night to play the Oakland Athletics at 8:40 p.m.