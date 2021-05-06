Astros, Rangers Victorious in Thursday Matinees

Both the Astros and Rangers participated in away game matinees this afternoon.
Houston slugged its way past the Yankees in New York, 7-4.
Jose Altuve smacked a go-ahead three-run homer in the 8th that put the ‘Stros ahead for good.
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was saddled with a no-decision against his former team, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings of work.
___________________
Meanwhile, Texas outlasted Minnesota, 4-3 in 10 innings.
Willie Calhoun provided the heroics for the Rangers, driving in Noah Heim with an eventual game-winning RBI single.
It marked the 2nd extra-inning victory in three games for Texas, which improves to 16-17 on the year.