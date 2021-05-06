Astros, Rangers Victorious in Thursday Matinees

May 6, 2021 Zach Taylor

Both the Astros and Rangers participated in away game matinees this afternoon.

Houston slugged its way past the Yankees in New York, 7-4.

Jose Altuve smacked a go-ahead three-run homer in the 8th that put the ‘Stros ahead for good.

Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was saddled with a no-decision against his former team, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings of work.
Meanwhile, Texas outlasted Minnesota, 4-3 in 10 innings.

Willie Calhoun provided the heroics for the Rangers, driving in Noah Heim with an eventual game-winning RBI single.

It marked the 2nd extra-inning victory in three games for Texas, which improves to 16-17 on the year.