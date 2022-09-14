Astros, Rangers Slug Their Way to Wins

DETROIT, Michigan – Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel both smacked two-run homers and the Houston Astros bested the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night, 6-3 at Comerica Park.

Motor City native Hunter Brown picked up his second win in as many big league starts, allowing two runs over six innings while striking out six and walking two.

Houston (92-50) goes for the sweep Tuesday when it visits Detroit (54-88) again at 12:05 p.m.

____________________________

ARLINGTON, Texas – Mark Mathias belted a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers edged the Oakland Athletics Tuesday, 8-7 at Globe Life Field.

The homer was the second of the night for Mathias, who finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs.

He’ll look to stay hot Wednesday when Texas (62-80) hosts Oakland (51-91) again at 7:05 p.m.