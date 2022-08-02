Astros, Rangers Active Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros bolstered their roster with several trades Monday ahead of the annual MLB trade deadline.

The team received all-star first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini from Baltimore as part of a three-team-swap that sent outfielder Jose Siri to Tampa Bay.

They also nabbed Boston catcher Christian Vazquez and shipped right-hander Jake Odorizzi to Atlanta for reliever Will Smith.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers traded veteran reliever Matt Bush to Milwaukee in exchange for a pair of prospects.

The MLB trade deadline ends Tuesday at 6 p.m.