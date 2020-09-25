Astros magic number 1 for AL playoff spot after win at Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ The Astros are on the verge of clinching the American League’s last playoff spot. George Springer, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick all homered with runners on base in a 12-4 win over the Texas Rangers. Houston’s magic number is one to secure second place in the AL West and a spot in baseball’s expanded playoff. They have to only win one of their last three games in Texas, or have the Angels lose once against the Dodgers. Oakland has already won the AL West. Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn gave up a career-high 10 runs in 5 2-3 innings.