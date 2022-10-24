Astros Headed Back to World Series Following Sweep of Yanks

THE BRONX, New York – The Houston Astros are headed back to the world series after out-slugging the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5, capping off a sweep in the ALCS.

‘Stros third baseman Alex Bregman came up big once again, driving in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Houston, which advances to its fourth World Series in the last six years, will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phils took care of the San Diego Padres Sunday, 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.