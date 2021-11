The Houston Astros World Series title hopes are still alive after rallying past the Atlanta Braves last night, 9-5 in Game 5.

Houston was down 4-0 in the bottom of the early on before chipping away and finally taking the lead for good in the fifth inning.

Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each collected three hits for the Astros, who now trail Atlanta, three games to two.

The Series will shift back to Houston tomorrow night for Game 6.