Astros Fall to White Sox in Battle of Aces

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Houston Astros came up short to the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night, 4-3.

In a game featuring AL Cy Young frontrunners Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease, it was the bullpens that made the difference, with Chicago tossing four shutout innings.

To add insult to injury, ‘Stros left fielder Aledmys Diaz suffered a groin injury in the third inning and had to come out of the ballgame.

It’s unclear whether he’ll have to go on the IL or not.

Houston visits Chicago again Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.