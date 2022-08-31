Astros Edge Rangers in Lone Star Series

Astros ace Justin Verlander has been placed on the 15-day IL with a calf injury.

Verlander injured the leg in Sunday’s win over Baltimore.

The Cy Young frontrunner is 16-3 with a 1.84 ERA in 152 innings pitched.

Houston picked up the slack in his absence Tuesday night, edging the Texas Rangers, 4-2.

Framber Valdez was stellar on the mound, allowing just two runs in eight innings of work.

The two teams wrap up their Lone Star series Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

Coverage is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.