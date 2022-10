SEATTLE, Washington – The Houston Astros are heading back to the American League Championship Series for a sixth straight year.

They out-lasted the Seattle Mariners in an 18-inning marathon Saturday, 1-0 to cap off a sweep in the ALDS.

Jeremy Pena provided the difference maker, smacking a solo home run in the top of the 18th innings.

Houston advances to take on the winner of Cleveland-New York.

The Guardians and Yankees face off in a deciding Game 5 Monday night at 6:07 p.m. in the Bronx.