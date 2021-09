The Houston Astros will have to wait at least one more day before popping the bubbly following Wednesday night’s 7-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

The ‘Stros lost for the fifth time in six games on a night they could have clinched the AL West title with a win.

Their magic number is still one over Seattle, which beat Oakland Wednesday, 4-2.

Houston will look to clinch Thursday night when it hosts Tampa again at 6:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be joined in progress on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.