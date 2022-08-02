Astros Bested by ‘BoSox’; Rangers Rolled by Orioles

The Houston Astros (67-37) couldn’t get past the Boston Red Sox (52-52) Monday night, 3-2 at Minute Maid Park.

Jarren Duran provided the difference maker for Boston, smacking a two-run homer off of Luis Garcia in the top of the fifth inning.

The two teams go at it again Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

__________________________

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers (46-56) were no match for the Baltimore Orioles (52-51) Monday, 7-2 at Globe Life Field.

Texas ace Jon Gray was forced to leave in the second inning with left side discomfort.

He is set to undergo further evaluation Tuesday.

The Rangers will try to bounce back Tuesday evening when they host Baltimore again at 7:05 p.m.